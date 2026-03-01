Israel strikes two Iranian fighter jets at Tabriz airport
Source: IDF
Israel’s military said on Sunday that its air force struck two Iranian F-5 and F-4 fighter jets at Tabriz airport in western Iran as they were being prepared for takeoff.
In a statement, the military said the operation was intended to disrupt the Iranian air force’s capabilities and further weaken its aerial defenses, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
It added that strikes against infrastructure linked to the Iranian government were ongoing in an effort to prevent threats against Israel.
By Nijat Babayev