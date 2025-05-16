Israel strikes two ports in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has announced that it carried out strikes on the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and as-Salif in retaliation for missile attacks launched by Houthi rebels toward Israel, just days after the Yemeni group had agreed to a truce with the United States.

The Israeli military said it carried out strikes on “terrorist infrastructure” on Friday, saying on X that the two ports had been used by the Houthi rebel group to “transfer weapons”, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Al Masirah TV, a Houthi-affiliated outlet, also reported Israeli strikes on the two ports. The extent of any damage was not clear, and there no immediate reports of casualties. The Houthis have carried out a campaign of attacks against Israel in self-proclaimed solidarity with Palestinians after Israel launched its assault on Gaza in October 2023. Israel has carried out strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa and killed several people. Friday’s attacks were the first since US President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire deal with the Houthis earlier this month, with the US halting its attacks on Yemen and the group agreeing to end its attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

