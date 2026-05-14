Why is Jackie Chan bringing “Armour of God IV” to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan?

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Legendary action star Jackie Chan will shoot the upcoming film “Armour of God IV: Ultimatum” in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, marking his first production in the Central Asian region.

According to Variety, filming is scheduled to begin in July, with the movie targeting a worldwide release in the second quarter of 2027.

The project will be directed by Robert Kun and produced by Salem Entertainment. Producers Esmond Ren and Igor Tsay are also attached to the production.

The film is backed by Alem Fund, a fund registered with the Astana International Financial Centre to support and promote Kazakhstan linked film and media projects internationally. “Armour of God IV: Ultimatum” is the first production from the fund’s current portfolio of six projects.

The movie continues the story of Chan’s iconic character Asian Hawk, who returns to action after a global hunt begins for an ancient artifact known as the Tumar, carrying a reward exceeding $20 million. Production will take place across locations in both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

“This is my first project with Kazakh partners, but it will not be the last. We will be announcing much more soon. I have never filmed there before, and it opens up many new visual and creative ideas that we will be able to bring to audiences,” Chan said.

The “Armour of God” franchise began in 1986 with the release of the original film directed by and starring Chan. It was followed by “Armour of God II: Operation Condor” in 1991 and “Chinese Zodiac” in 2012. All three films focused on the adventures of the globe trotting treasure hunter Asian Hawk.

Kun has previously worked on more than 40 films, including “Day Watch,” “Wanted,” and “Major Grom.” Salem Entertainment is known for producing films, television series, and digital projects aimed at both regional and international audiences.

“Having worked on productions around the world, I can say that this is an absolutely historic moment for Central Asian filmmaking – to host a legendary franchise starring Jackie Chan,” producer Igor Tsay said. “For us, it is both a great honor and a great responsibility toward the development of the region’s creative industry.”

News.Az