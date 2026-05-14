Prince Harry calls UK antisemitism rise “deeply troubling”

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Prince Harry has described the rise in antisemitism in the United Kingdom as “deeply troubling,” warning that Jewish communities are being made to feel unsafe amid growing tensions linked to the Middle East conflict.

In an article published in New Statesman, the Duke of Sussex said that while there is “deep and justified alarm” over the humanitarian impact of the conflict in the Middle East, including in Gaza and Lebanon, this must not translate into hostility toward Jewish people or any faith, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He stressed that legitimate political protest should not cross into hatred, adding that no criticism of government actions or response to violence can justify targeting an entire community.

Prince Harry also noted that Jewish families and ordinary citizens in Britain should not feel unsafe in their own country, calling the situation something that “should alarm and unite” society.

His remarks come amid reported increases in antisemitic incidents in the UK since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023, with authorities and community leaders raising concerns about attacks on Jewish sites and individuals.

The prince also reflected on his own past mistakes, acknowledging earlier controversial behaviour for which he has publicly apologised, saying he has taken responsibility and learned from it.

His comments add to ongoing debate in Britain over how to balance support for political protest with efforts to prevent hate speech and protect minority communities.

News.Az