China uses name change workaround to allow Marco Rubio entry despite sanctions

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was able to enter China for a high-level summit with President Donald Trump despite being under Chinese sanctions, after Beijing reportedly used a linguistic workaround in official documentation.

According to reports, Rubio accompanied Trump on his first visit to China after Chinese authorities altered the transliteration of his name, allowing him to be listed under the name “Marco Lu.” The change involved replacing part of the Chinese character used for his surname, enabling his entry without formally lifting sanctions imposed on him, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Analysts described the move as a diplomatic workaround, noting that China had sanctioned Rubio twice when he was still a US senator. The modified spelling reportedly appeared in official usage shortly before he became secretary of state in 2025.

Chinese officials have indicated in the past that sanctions against Rubio were linked to his statements and actions on issues concerning China during his time in the US Senate. In March, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson suggested the possibility of easing restrictions if Rubio travelled to Beijing with Trump for a summit.

Rubio’s sanctions date back to 2020, when China targeted him over criticism of its policies in Hong Kong and allegations of human rights abuses involving the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. He also supported legislation aimed at preventing forced labour-linked imports from the region.

Despite the restrictions, the name modification allowed him to participate in the Beijing visit alongside the US president, as part of broader diplomatic talks between Washington and Beijing.

News.Az