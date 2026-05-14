Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng Financial launches gold-backed crypto token

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Yunfeng Financial Group has launched a new digital token backed by physical gold in Hong Kong, marking another step in the region’s push toward tokenized financial assets.

The initiative, introduced through the company’s Yunfeng Youyu platform, uses blockchain technology to convert physical gold bullion into digital financial instruments aimed at professional investors, News.Az reports, citing Harian Basis.

Each token represents one gram of 99.99% pure gold stored in secure vaults in Hong Kong, according to the company. The product is currently limited to professional investors, and secondary-market trading has not yet been authorized.

The project is supported by AlphaToken, a blockchain startup led by former Ant Group executive Jiang Guofei, which provides the technical infrastructure for the tokenization system.

The move reflects Yunfeng Financial’s broader transformation from its earlier securities business into a technology-driven financial services group, with growing focus on digital assets and blockchain-based products.

The company is partially backed by Alibaba founder Jack Ma through Yunfeng Capital, and has increasingly aligned its strategy with Hong Kong’s regulatory openness to integrating traditional assets with digital finance.

While the launch was not accompanied by a major promotional campaign or formal exchange filing, it signals a continued expansion of tokenized real-world assets in Asia’s financial markets, particularly in gold-linked products designed for institutional and professional investors.

News.Az