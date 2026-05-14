US-Mexico crisis explodes over cartel ties and secret CIA operations claims

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Relations between the United States and Mexico have deteriorated sharply amid accusations of corruption involving Mexican officials and drug cartels, with analysts warning the situation has become the most tense since the 1980s.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pushed back against claims from Washington that officials are “in bed for years” with drug trafficking groups, insisting that Mexico will defend its sovereignty and national dignity, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Her comments came after testimony from US Drug Enforcement Administration director Terry Cole, who told the US Senate that high-ranking Mexican officials and cartel networks have long been cooperating in drug trafficking operations responsible for major harm in the United States.

The tensions have intensified under pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened stronger action against drug cartels and suggested possible military involvement across the border. In response, Mexico has transferred nearly 100 cartel members to the United States for prosecution and has worked with US intelligence in operations targeting cartel leadership.

However, relations worsened following reports that US intelligence personnel, including CIA agents, were involved in a raid on a drug laboratory in northern Mexico without approval from the Mexican government. US officials have also accused a senior Mexican governor and other political figures of ties to cartel operations, further straining diplomatic ties.

Sheinbaum rejected allegations of foreign interference and said Mexico would not allow external governments to decide its future, while US officials signaled that further indictments could follow. US authorities have described recent legal actions as only the beginning of expanded investigations into cartel-linked corruption.

Analysts say Mexico is increasingly forced into a defensive position, reacting to US accusations while struggling to maintain a unified narrative. Experts warn that the country’s deep economic and political ties with the United States leave limited room for maneuver.

Additional reports citing US intelligence sources have suggested covert operations against cartel networks have intensified, including lethal strikes against cartel members, although Mexico has denied claims of unauthorized foreign intelligence activity on its territory.

US President Donald Trump has stated that American forces may already be operating in Mexico as part of anti-cartel efforts, while Mexican authorities continue to deny the presence of foreign agents conducting operations inside the country.

Despite public denials and diplomatic resistance, analysts suggest Mexico may eventually be forced to comply with US demands due to the depth of bilateral dependence, particularly in economic relations, further increasing pressure on the Mexican government amid escalating tensions.

News.Az