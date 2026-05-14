Cuba faces total fuel shortage amid deepening energy crisis

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Cuba has run out of fuel oil and diesel, according to Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy, who described the situation as “acute and critical,” News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He said the shortage has triggered extended nationwide power outages and emphasized the severity of the crisis.

“I repeat, we have absolutely no fuel,” he stressed.

The minister added that around 50% of electricity generation in the country comes from renewable energy sources.

According to the minister, 100,000 tons of Russian oil had been Cuba’s only fuel supply since December 2025, but this was only sufficient until the end of April. He also said the US energy blockade has worsened conditions at power plants, as difficulties in obtaining spare parts have led to more frequent breakdowns and wear of critical equipment.

The energy situation has deteriorated sharply since late January 2026, following US measures aimed at tightening restrictions on fuel supplies to the island. Cuba’s national power grid reportedly failed three times in March, most recently on March 21, causing prolonged blackouts across the country.

The country is now facing a severe shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel. Some foreign airlines have also suspended flights to Cuba due to a lack of jet fuel needed for aircraft refueling at airports.

News.Az