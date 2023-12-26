Israel to deepen operation in Gaza Strip in upcoming days - Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the upcoming days, Israel will deepen its operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the Likud parliamentary faction meeting, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

"We do not stop, we continue to fight, and, in the upcoming days, we will deepen our hostilities [in the Gaza Strip]. It will be a long fight, and it is not yet close to completion," he said at the meeting after visiting Israeli troops in the Palestinian enclave the same day.

News.Az