Yandex metrika counter

Israel to deepen operation in Gaza Strip in upcoming days - Netanyahu

  • World
  • Share
Israel to deepen operation in Gaza Strip in upcoming days - Netanyahu

In the upcoming days, Israel will deepen its operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the Likud parliamentary faction meeting, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

"We do not stop, we continue to fight, and, in the upcoming days, we will deepen our hostilities [in the Gaza Strip]. It will be a long fight, and it is not yet close to completion," he said at the meeting after visiting Israeli troops in the Palestinian enclave the same day.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      