Israel to deport intercepted Gaza aid flotilla activists

Israel said on Thursday it will deport to Europe pro-Palestinian activists on an aid flotilla headed towards Gaza as the Israeli navy intercepted vessel after vessel in the Mediterranean.

"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health," the foreign ministry said on X, posting photos of Thunberg and other activists aboard a boat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage to Gaza last month, with politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg aiming to break Israel's siege of the Palestinian territory, where the United Nations says famine has set in.

The Israeli navy began intercepting vessels on Wednesday after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade, with Thunberg's ship among those stopped from going further.

By Thursday, of the roughly 45 ships, more than 30 had been intercepted or were assumed to have been intercepted, according to the flotilla's tracking system.

Israel's foreign ministry said the intercepted activists were being transferred to an Israeli port.

It posted footage of the 22-year-old Thunberg retrieving her belongings, adding: "Greta and her friends are safe and healthy."

