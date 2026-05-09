Israel to free two Global Sumud Flotilla activists

In a statement, Adalah said Israel's internal security service Shin Bet informed its legal team that Brazilian national Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek will be released later in the day, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The Israeli authorities would then transfer Avila and Abukeshek to immigration authorities, where they would remain in custody until their deportation, it added.

An Israeli district court in Beersheba on Wednesday rejected an appeal filed by rights group Adalah against the extension of the activists' detention.

Israeli forces attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.