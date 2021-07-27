Israel to vaccinate high-risk children aged 5-11 against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that children aged 5 to 11, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease, could be vaccinated against the virus, Xinhua reports.

Currently, only 12-year-olds and over are eligible to receive the vaccine against the virus in Israel.

Thus, vaccination may be considered for children aged 5-11 who suffer from severe chronic lung disease, severe immunosuppression, cancer, severe obesity, neurodevelopmental disorders, congestive heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and sickle-cell anemia.

The dose to be given to children at these ages will be 0.1 ml, three times fewer than the standard dose, the ministry said.

The vaccination campaign in Israel began on Dec. 20, 2020, with the first phase targeting medical staff, people aged over 65, and chronic patients. Since then, the age of eligibility has been gradually lowered.

