Israel unveils new Wind Demon air-to-surface cruise missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled a new air-to-surface cruise missile, dubbed Wind Demon.

The missile is designed to engage a variety of targets at long distances, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.The weapon represents an advancement in IAI's missile technology, combining a lightweight structure with a range of over 124 miles and an electro-optical seeker. The Wind Demon's design focuses on survivability, accuracy, and effectiveness. IAI states that this new offering responds to the military market's need for cost-effective weaponry capable of long-range precision strikes.The Wind Demon can be launched from various airborne platforms, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. It can engage both stationary and moving targets. The missile follows a pre-programmed mission profile, which eliminates the need for real-time operator control and reduces risk to the launch vehicle.A notable feature of the Wind Demon is its ability to fly at low altitudes, which IAI says helps it avoid detection and interception. Operators can choose from different speed profiles, allowing for rapid responses or slower approaches to targets. This feature is intended to enhance surprise and evasion during missions.The missile's electro-optical seeker includes thermal imaging for day and night operations. It also has laser-designation compatibility for target acquisition. The Wind Demon's integrated warhead weighs over 44 pounds.

News.Az