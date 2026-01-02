Israeli air attacks reported near Southern Lebanon villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese state media has reported a series of Israeli air attacks near villages in southern Lebanon, following claims by Israel’s military that it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.

Israeli raids struck the outskirts of the town of Ar-Rihan, as well as areas between the towns of Ansar and Zrarieh, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Another strike was reported in a zone between the villages of Kfarwa and Azza in the Nabatieh region.

The media report did not provide details on casualties or damage. The strikes come amid heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where exchanges of fire have increased in recent months.

News.Az