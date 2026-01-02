Sirens heard near Israel-Lebanon border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces reported that sirens were activated on Friday morning in the area of Kibbutz Bar’am, located near the border with Lebanon.

According to the IDF, an Iron Dome interceptor was launched at a “suspicious aerial target” detected in the area. The military said the results of the interception are under review, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A video circulating online allegedly showed Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system launching to intercept an incoming threat from Lebanon. A photo shared from the scene captured the interception trail visible in the sky.

News.Az