Israeli Air Force renews strikes on Iran, Lebanon
- Middle East
Source: AP
The Israeli Air Force has launched new airstrikes targeting sites in both Iran and Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
According to the IDF, the air campaign is focused on what it described as military objectives linked to the Iranian regime and the Hezbollah armed group in southern Lebanon.
By Nijat Babayev