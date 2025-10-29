Israeli air strike hits residential area in Gaza city, dozens killed
- 29 Oct 2025 11:52
- 29 Oct 2025 11:59
- 1038396
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/israeli-air-strike-hits-residential-area-in-gaza-city-dozens-killed Copied
Photo: Al Jazeera
Israeli forces launched air strikes on Gaza on Wednesday, killing at least 90 Palestinians. One of the attacks targeted a residential area in Gaza City, leaving several civilians trapped under rubble.
The strikes mark the latest escalation in ongoing hostilities in Gaza, with civilian areas increasingly affected, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.