Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza kills senior Hamas official - MEDIA

A senior leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Barhoum, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, News.Az informs via TASS.

The channel said that Barhoum, who was in charge of Hamas's financial assets in Gaza, was killed in an attack on the Nasser medical complex in the town of Khan Yunis. Hamas has not yet officially commented on the reports.

Barhoum has been on the British sanctions list since December 2023, and has been subject to EU restrictive measures since June 2024.