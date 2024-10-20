Israeli airstrikes on Gaza: 87 dead or missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli airstrikes on homes in northern Gaza overnight and into Sunday left at least 87 people dead or missing, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The strikes were part of a continued large-scale operation targeting Hamas militants, who were reportedly regrouping in the area.

The ministry said another 40 people were wounded in the strikes on the town of Beit Lahiya, which was among the first targets of Israel’s ground invasion nearly a year ago. The Israeli military said that it struck a Hamas target.Palestinian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in Israel’s two-week operation in northern Gaza, and that the health sector is close to collapse.The United States, meanwhile, was investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents indicating that Israel was moving military assets into place for a military strike in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1., according to three U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.Iran supports both Hamas and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah.The U.S. is urging Israel to press for a cease-fire in Gaza following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week. But neither Israel nor Hamas has shown interest in such a deal after negotiations sputtered to a halt in August.

News.Az