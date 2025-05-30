Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill at least 70 in past day -VIDEO

At least 70 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Approximately 20 of the fatalities occurred during an airstrike on the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that at least 184 people were injured in the same period as the violence in the region continues to escalate.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to carry out strikes on the southern part of the Gaza Strip. An overnight attack on refugee tents in the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone near the city of Khan Yunis killed at least three people and left several others injured.

News.Az