Israeli Ambassador: Article that was attributed to Daily Haaretz is absolutely fake

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav said that the article that was attributed to Daily Haaretz is unequivocally and absolutely fake, AzerTag reports.

“Such an article was not published in the Israeli media. Mr. Yariv Levin, Minister of Tourism has never said what was attributed to him in this fake news.”

