Israeli ambassador offers condolences to Azerbaijani people over anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Israel’s Ambassador to Baku George Deek offered his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

“Today we remember the victims who were murdered in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of Israel, my heartfelt condolences extend to the people of Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Deek said on X.

“The pain of our Azerbaijani friends resonates deeply with us. We understand firsthand the horror of witnessing innocent lives, including children, women, and the elderly, senselessly slaughtered in their homes. Be it the anguish of February 1992 or that of October 2023, such atrocities compel us to continue combating injustice and hate, and safeguard our shared humanity,” the Israeli diplomat added.

