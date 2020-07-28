Israeli American Council condemns acts of violence against Azerbaijan in LA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel American Council (IAC), the largest organization of American Israelis, has condemned the acts of violence committed on July 21 by Armenian Dashnaks against peaceful members of the Azerbaijani community in Los Angeles, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Condemning the attack the IAC said: “We must maintain a safe and secured freedom of speech and assembly in this country. Violence against peaceful protesters is a threat to our society and the foundations of our democracy. It is unacceptable that several Azeri community members were assaulted at a demonstration outside the Consulate General of Azerbaijan. We wish the victims full and speedy recovery and we have full confidence in our law enforcements to complete the investigation and act firmly based on its results.”

The Los-Angeles based IAC is the fastest growing Jewish organization in the world. Founded in 2007, the organization unites about 250,000 American Israelis.

Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles has been maintaining close friendly ties with the IAC for many years.

