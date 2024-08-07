Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after fresh rocket fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces on Wednesday issued new evacuation orders to Palestinians in areas of north Gaza that were among the first to be hit at the start of the war with Hamas in October, after militants fired a fresh volley of rockets into Israel, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted the evacuation orders for several districts in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, two now largely demolished towns into which Israeli tanks swept at the outset of Israel's ground invasion."Hamas and terrorist organisations are firing rockets from your area towards the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them," Adraee said in the message sent by text or social media to Palestinian residents."For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the known shelters in the center of Gaza City," the army spokesman said.In a nearby Gaza City neighbourhood, Al-Tuffah, an Israeli airstrike on a house killed three Palestinians, medics said.Fighting has continued in the Gaza Strip even as Israel braces for an expected assault in its north from Iran and its close Lebanese ally Hezbollah after the July 31 assassination in the Iranian capital Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.The Israeli military says it has killed dozens of Gaza militants in recent days and on Wednesday said troops had hit weapons-making facilities in the teeming district of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the fighting have taken shelter.

