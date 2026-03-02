Yandex metrika counter

Israeli army kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Beirut

  • World
  • Share
Israeli army kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Beirut
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The Israeli military confirmed killing Adham Adnan al-Othman, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Lebanon.

The announcement comes after the Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said al-Othman was killed last night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

In a statement, the Israeli army said he held the position of commander for several years and was responsible for planning attacks against Israel.

He recently continued working on behalf of the group inside Lebanon including training operatives, recruiting members, and procuring weapons, it alleged.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      