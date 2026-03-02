Israeli army kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military confirmed killing Adham Adnan al-Othman, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in Lebanon.

The announcement comes after the Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said al-Othman was killed last night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the Israeli army said he held the position of commander for several years and was responsible for planning attacks against Israel.

He recently continued working on behalf of the group inside Lebanon including training operatives, recruiting members, and procuring weapons, it alleged.

