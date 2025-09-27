Israeli army now controls over half of Gaza City

Israeli forces have taken control of the majority of Gaza City, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) control more than half of Gaza City, and 800,000 residents have left the area," the newspaper reported.

It was noted that in recent days, the IDF has intensified its strikes across Gaza City.

News.Az