Israeli Defense Minister questions Armenian Genocide

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has once again questioned the fact of the Armenian Genocide, News.am reports.

In an interview to RTV TV channel, he noted that the proposal to recognize the Armenian Genocide as Turkey's peak is not acceptable: "I do not think that it is acceptable to rake this very issue, which is in many respects purely historical, controversial and theoretical. I do not think that this has a concrete impact on Israel's current position on Turkey."

At the clarifying question whether the relationship Azerbaijan is an obstacle to this, Liberman said: "First of all." According to him, relations with Azerbaijan is priority for Israel."

