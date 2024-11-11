Israeli Defense Ministry’s director general submits resignation request
Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir has submitted his resignation request.According to the ministry, Zamir met with new Defense Minister Israel Katz this morning for a first work meeting. During the meeting, Zamir requested to leave his post in the near future, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
“At the request of the defense minister, it was agreed that at this time the director general will continue in his position,” the ministry said.
Zamir was appointed by former defense minister Yoav Gallant last year. Gallant was controversially fired last week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.