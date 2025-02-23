Israeli fighter jets fly low over Nasrallah’s funeral in Beirut -PHOTO -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli fighter jets flew low over Beirut on Sunday afternoon during the funeral of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed in a statement.

“The IAF jets that are now circling in the skies over Beirut over Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral are conveying a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel—that will be their end,” Katz said.

“You will specialize in funerals—and we will specialize in victories,” he added.

Nasrallah’s funeral, which took place nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sept. 27, saw tens of thousands gather at a stadium in Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

The Israeli Air Force flyover took place as mourners chanted, “Death to Israel, death to America, we respond to your call, Nasrallah.”

Ahead of the funeral, the Israeli military announced it had attacked several Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, targeting rocket launchers and other arms that it said posed an imminent threat to the territory of the Jewish state.

The military stressed that Hezbollah’s continued terrorist operations continue to violate the established ceasefire understandings between Jerusalem and Beirut and endanger the State of Israel and its citizens.

News.Az