Israeli forces arrest seven fishermen in Gaza coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have detained seven fishermen off the coast of Gaza City and taken them to an undisclosed location.

Throughout the war on Gaza, Israeli naval units have repeatedly targeted local fishermen, with incidents of shootings and fatalities reported in waters that Israel’s military has declared off-limits, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Despite the risks, many residents continue to venture into the sea in search of food, underscoring the desperate conditions facing civilians in the blockaded territory.

News.Az