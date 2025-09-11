Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan's PM arrives in Qatar to show solidarity after Israeli strike

Pakistan's PM arrives in Qatar to show solidarity after Israeli strike
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha to express solidarity following Israel’s recent attack on the city

The Pakistani prime minister is the latest foreign leader to visit Qatar since the attack, following officials from Kuwait, Jordan and the UAE, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

A statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Sharif would meet Qatar’s emir and “convey Islamabad’s sympathies and support for the Gulf state”.

The Saudi crown prince is also expected in Doha later today.


