Israeli forces continue shelling in northern Gaza

Israeli forces continue shelling in northern Gaza
Photo: Al Jazeera

Israeli forces have continued shelling eastern areas of Shujayea, in northern Gaza, according to reports from the ground, despite the ceasefire agreement in place.

At least three Palestinians were killed on Thursday, adding to the nearly two dozen deaths recorded since the truce took effect on October 10, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.


