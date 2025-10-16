Turkish and US top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire in a call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have conducted a diplomatic phone conversation focused on maintaining the current ceasefire in Gaza and addressing regional security challenges, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the discussion between the two top diplomats covered multiple international issues of mutual concern, with particular emphasis on the situation in the Middle East.

Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Efforts

During their Thursday conversation, Fidan and Rubio examined measures to sustain the fragile truce in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and ensure continuous delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population. The discussion addressed practical steps to consolidate the ceasefire that has temporarily halted hostilities following months of intense conflict that caused widespread destruction and humanitarian suffering in the coastal territory.

Implementation of Sharm el-Sheikh Declaration

The diplomats reviewed progress in implementing the Declaration of Intent signed earlier this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. This agreement emerged from international diplomatic efforts to establish a framework for lasting peace in the region and includes provisions for Gaza's reconstruction and long-term stabilization. The Egyptian resort city has hosted multiple high-level meetings aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict.

Broader Regional Security Issues

Beyond the immediate Gaza situation, Fidan and Rubio exchanged perspectives on several other pressing international matters. Their discussion encompassed recent developments in Syria, where both countries maintain significant strategic interests, ongoing negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program, and the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. These parallel discussions reflect the comprehensive nature of Turkish-American diplomatic engagement across multiple global hotspots.

News.Az