Israeli forces fire tear gas at funeral for Palestinians killed by settlers - VIDEO

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Israeli forces fired tear gas at mourners in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during the funeral procession for two Palestinians.

The victims were reportedly killed during an attack by Israeli settlers on the village of Khirbet at-Tawil earlier in the week, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Video footage shows clouds of tear gas dispersing the crowd as they carried the bodies of the deceased, who were wrapped in Palestinian flags.

Tensions in the region have escalated following a series of settler attacks on Palestinian villages, which local residents describe as being carried out under the protection of the Israeli military. Mourners at the funeral chanted slogans against the occupation and the increasing settler violence. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported a surge in casualties across the West Bank, while international human rights organizations continue to raise alarms over the lack of accountability for settler-related incidents.

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News.Az