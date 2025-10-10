Israeli forces launch new strikes near Khan Younis despite ceasefire progress

Israeli forces have continued their military operations in Gaza just hours after Israel’s government approved the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Israeli troops carried out fresh rounds of shelling and heavy tank fire north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

No casualties have been reported so far. Updates are expected as more information becomes available.

News.Az