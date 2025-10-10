Germany pledges €29 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza after ceasefire

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday that Germany will provide €29 million ($34 million) in immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza, following Israel’s ratification of a ceasefire with Hamas.

“We are providing €29 million for humanitarian aid. Together with Egypt, we will invite to a reconstruction conference for Gaza,” Merz said on X (formerly Twitter), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He added that Germany would take responsibility in the peace process proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes as efforts intensify to stabilize the region and begin rebuilding Gaza after months of conflict.

News.Az