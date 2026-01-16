Yandex metrika counter

Two killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Two killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Photo: Al Jazeera

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has reported that two people were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the country’s south.

According to the ministry, one person was killed earlier on Wednesday when a truck was hit in the town of al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a separate incident overnight, another person was killed when a car was targeted in Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district.


