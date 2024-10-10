Israeli military claims to have eliminated Hezbollah militia member in Syria

Israel’s fighter jets conducted an airstrike on Syrian territory to eliminate a member of the Hezbollah militia, according to the IDF press office.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force targeted and killed Azam Jahout near the Syrian city of Quneitra, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The IDF informed that Jahout was involved with a local "terrorist network" in the Golan Heights, identified as a "Hezbollah terrorist cell in Syria."The IDF claimed that Jahout had been supplying Hezbollah with intelligence gathered from sources close to the Syrian authorities, aimed at facilitating actions against Israel in the Golan Heights.

