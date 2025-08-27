Israeli military deploys newly-formed engineering battalion to Jabalia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the creation of a new engineering battalion within the Givati Brigade.

The unit has already been sent into action in Jabalia, located in northern Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The 607th “Mapatz” Battalion was created following lessons learned during the war, with the military citing the need for dedicated engineering forces at the brigade level to support infantry operations, dismantle terror infrastructure, and ensure troop mobility.

A ceremony marking the appointment of the battalion’s commander was held yesterday in Jabalia, attended by the commander of the 162nd Division Brig. Gen. Sagiv Dahan, IDF chief engineering officer Brig. Gen. Yoav Torchansky, Givati Brigade commander Col. N, and other senior officers.

At the ceremony, Col. N said the battalion’s creation was “a direct implementation of the lessons of the war,” stressing the brigade’s leading role in combat across Gaza over the past two years.

News.Az