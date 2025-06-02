Israeli military expands its ground operation in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the expansion of its ground operation in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, IDF troops expanded ground operations, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled weapons storage facilities and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground," the military said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On June 1, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir visited the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where he held an operational meeting. Following the meeting, he ordered an increase in the scale of military operations in the enclave, the army press service reported on the same day. Zamir instructed troops to expand combat operations in the south and north of the Gaza Strip until conditions are created for the return of hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he ordered the army to continue its offensive against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip regardless of negotiations.

News.Az