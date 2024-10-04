Yandex metrika counter

Israeli military intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon towards Haifa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Haifa area.

In a statement, IDF said the rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, triggering sirens in several surrounding towns, News.Az reports.

There are no reports of injuries from the attack.

Sirens were activated in multiple cities, including Yokneam, Nesher, Tirat Carmel, Atlit, Haifa, Daliyat al-Karmel, Isfiya, Caesarea, Zikhron Ya’akov, and other nearby communities.

