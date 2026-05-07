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Israeli military investigates viral photo showing soldier near Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon - VIDEO

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Israeli military investigates viral photo showing soldier near Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon - VIDEO
Photo:Al Jazeera

The Israeli military is investigating after a photo circulating on social media shows a soldier appearing to desecrate a statue of the Virgin Mary in Debel, Lebanon – the same town where Israeli soldiers were photographed destroying a crucifix last month, News.Az reports, citing CNN

  

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Публикация от CNN (@cnn)


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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