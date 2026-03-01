Israeli military mobilizes 100,000 reservists amid war with Iran

According to the IDF, the figure is in addition to the 50,000 reservists already on active duty, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Ground forces have been reinforced along Israel’s borders with Syria and Lebanon, as well as around the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank.

The military said the Home Front Command alone has called up 20,000 reservists, primarily to support search and rescue operations. Additional reinforcements have also been deployed within the Israeli Air Force, Navy, and Intelligence Directorate.

The IDF stated that it “will prepare and provide the reserve servicemembers with all the logistical means necessary to operate under the best conditions.”