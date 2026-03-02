Israeli military reveals more details on Hezbollah commander's death
The Israeli military has provided more information regarding the killing of a senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Earlier, the army said it had killed Hussein Makled, described as the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters, in an overnight strike on the Lebanese capital.
In a statement, the Israeli military said Makled had held several positions within Hezbollah’s intelligence apparatus over recent years and was appointed to lead the unit after his predecessor, Hussein Hazima, was killed in October 2024.
According to the Israeli military, Makled was responsible for compiling intelligence assessments on Israeli forces and coordinating with senior Hezbollah commanders to plan attacks against Israel.
The military added that it would continue operations against Hezbollah.
By Ulviyya Salmanli