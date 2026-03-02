Katz says Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem now a target

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has warned that Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem is now a target, following overnight rocket and drone attacks launched at Israel by the Lebanese group.

In a statement posted on X, Katz said Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price” for the assault, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

He added that Qassem, who he claimed ordered the attack under pressure from Iran, is “a marked target for elimination.”

Katz further declared that anyone who “follows the path” of Ali Khamenei — whom he said was killed by Israel on Saturday — would “soon find himself together with him in the depths of hell with all those eliminated from the axis of evil.”

News.Az