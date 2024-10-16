Israeli military strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon – VIDEO
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that they conducted airstrikes in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, this morning.The strikes have resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including the city’s mayor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
In a post on Telegram, the IDF said they "struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Nabatieh area and dismantled underground infrastructure used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon.
"The targets include terrorist infrastructure sites, Hezbollah command centres, and weapons storage facilities, which were embedded by Hezbollah adjacent to civilian infrastructure, exploiting the civilian population as a human shield," it added.
#Israeli Air Force launches massive strikes on the city of Nabatieh in southern #Lebanon— News.Az (@news_az) October 16, 2024
The mayor of Nabatieh and six other people in #Europe during an airstrike in Israel. pic.twitter.com/BdyKQJ2b2Z