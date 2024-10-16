Yandex metrika counter

Israeli military strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon – VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli military strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon – VIDEO

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that they conducted airstrikes in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, this morning.

The strikes have resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including the city’s mayor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a post on Telegram, the IDF said they "struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Nabatieh area and dismantled underground infrastructure used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon.

"The targets include terrorist infrastructure sites, Hezbollah command centres, and weapons storage facilities, which were embedded by Hezbollah adjacent to civilian infrastructure, exploiting the civilian population as a human shield," it added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      