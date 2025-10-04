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Flotilla Activists
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Israel’s Foreign Ministry has announced that a humanitarian flotilla attempting to reach Gaza has “come to an end,” with 430 activists on board its vessels being transferred to Israeli territory.20 May 2026-17:32
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At least 87 activists detained by Israeli forces from a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for Gaza have begun a hunger strike after the last vessel was intercepted in international waters.20 May 2026-17:25
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Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has posted a video showing detained activists from the Gaza flotilla kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and foreheads on the ground.20 May 2026-17:11
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An Israeli pro-Palestinian advocacy group stated on Saturday that Israeli security authorities had notified it of plans to release two activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.09 May 2026-16:40
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More than 80 parliamentarians from across Europe condemned Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla on Tuesday and called for the immediate release of all volunteers still being held in detention.07 Oct 2025-18:59
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A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 137 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including 36 Turkish nationals, arrived at Istanbul Airport on Saturday after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.04 Oct 2025-18:28
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