Iranian missile hit on Bahrain Petroleum Company - VIDEO

A missile launched from Iran struck a facility belonging to the Bahrain Petroleum Company, according to video footage circulating online that appears to capture the moment of impact.

The footage shows a powerful explosion at the industrial site, followed by thick smoke rising above the area. Local authorities have not yet released detailed information about possible casualties or the extent of damage to the facility, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The Bahrain Petroleum Company operates one of the country’s key oil and refining infrastructures, making it a strategically important energy asset in the Gulf region. Any disruption at the site could have implications for local energy operations and regional supply chains.

Officials in Bahrain have not immediately confirmed the origin of the missile, but security sources said the strike is being investigated amid heightened tensions in the wider Middle East.

The incident comes as regional security concerns continue to escalate following the ongoing confrontation involving Iran and several regional and international actors. Analysts warn that attacks on energy infrastructure could further increase geopolitical risks and volatility in global oil markets.

Authorities are expected to provide additional details as investigations into the incident continue.

News.Az