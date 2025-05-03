Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Azerbaijan postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his visit to Azerbaijan, which was scheduled for May 7-11 this year, due to recent developments in the region, the Israeli government's press service said, News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.

"Taking into account the events taking place in the Gaza Strip and Syria, as well as his busy political and security agenda, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided to postpone his planned visit to Azerbaijan to a later date," the statement said.

The Prime Minister thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation and stressed his high appreciation for the cordial relations between the two countries.

News.Az