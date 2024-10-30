Israeli President Herzog to attend COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has announced that he will represent his country at the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking to the Israeli delegation to the confab at the President’s Residence, Herzog said he would attend during the second week following a visit to the US, News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel. The Israeli president also underscored the importance of climate change and of building regional cooperation amid the ongoing tensions.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not reported expected in Baku.President Herzog said it was critical for Israel to pass a climate bill that committed the government to “obligatory targets” on reducing global warming emissions. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az